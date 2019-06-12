Congress leaders supporters approached me to oust Kamal Nath govt, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday claimed that the supporters of the senior Congress leaders have approached him to oust the chief minister Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government.

"The representatives of Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiaditya Scindia and Suresh Pachouri approached me and said that Kailash ji the government will fall if you wish. I said I do not want to topple the government. Scindia ji's said that they want to bring down the government run by a liar like Kamal Nath. He is a fraudster, they said. We are with you. Then Suresh Pachouri's people approached me to topple the government...," he said while addressing Farmers agitation rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

He also criticized Kamal Nath for allegedly supporting corruption and making efforts to promote his son as a future politician of the country.

"Kamal Nath has caused harm to himself by promoting his son Nakul Nath and ignoring other leaders. All the OSDs of Kamal Nath have note counting machines. One of the police officials narrated his ordeal and said that he has given 25 lakh for his transfer but was denied transfer as the government got another official who was willing to pay Rs 50 lakh," he added.

Further talking about BJP's performance in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya said, "I had told Amit Shah that for expansion in Bengal, BJP will need 15 years, but under the leadership of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we won the battle only in five years. We have destroyed the fort of Mamata Banerjee."

During 2019 Lok Sabha, the ruling TMC won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee-led party had bagged 34 parliamentary seats in the state in the 2014 General Elections.

BJP has made huge strides in West Bengal by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had won in the 2014 polls, thereby breaching the once Left-ruled bastion and now the TMCcitadel. Congress, on the other hand, managed to win just two seats while Left parties drew a blank. (ANI)

