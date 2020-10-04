Congress leaders think about visiting temples only when polls are near: BJP MP

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India] October 4 (ANI): Targeting former chief minister Kamal Nath who visited Baglamukhi temple in Jabalpur on Sunday, local BJP MP Rakesh Singh said the Congress and its leaders think about going to temples only when elections are near.



"They are not used to it (going to temple); so make mistakes. Even today he (Nath) made mistakes while performing the rituals. Even God is not with them," he said.

Bypolls will be held in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3, following 25 resignations and demise of three lawmakers.

Singh also attacked Nath over his statement that the state is becoming the rape capital of India. "When the Congress leader was in power, he neither took care of the farmers nor the youth. The same Kamal Nath is blaming the Shivraj (Singh Chouhan) government. People will not accept the Congress (in the bypolls)," Singh said, adding Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing good days since the formation of the BJP government seven months back. (ANI)

