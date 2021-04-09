Congress-led alliance in Assam shifts some candidates to Jaipur to prevent 'poaching'

By Siddharth Sharma

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 9 (ANI): With polling over in Assam for assembly polls, the Congress-led Mahajot has shifted some of its candidates to a hotel in Jaipur on Friday as a "precautionary measure against any attempts at poaching".

The Mahajot includes Congress, AIUDF and eight other parties and it is seeking to oust the BJP-led government from power in the state.

As many as 18 candidates of AIUDF reached Jaipur on Friday and several Congress candidates are scheduled to reach the city in the next few days.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said the move was an attempt to prevent any sabotage of the electoral mandate.



"This act can be viewed as a step towards prevention and a precaution against any sabotage of numbers in the state," Surjewala told ANI.

A party leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed confidence of Mahajot getting a majority in the state and said they want to fail any attempt to rob the mandate.

"Several leaders from Mahajot have been approached. It is for sure that Mahajot is forming a government in Assam. BJP may try to deny the verdict," he said.

"We also have a Plan B for the post-result scenario as there is an internal conflict in BJP. Mahajot strategists will not hesitate to take the advantage of the loopholes," he added.

The three-phased assembly election in Assam ended on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

