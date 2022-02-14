Congress-led UPA did not have courage to respond to terror attacks, Modi government conducted airstrikes across border: Amit Shah

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday targeted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government alleging that it "lacked courage" to respond to Pakistan-backed terror attacks. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government conducted an airstrike at terror target in Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.

"During SP, BSP-supported Congress rule, any Tom, Dick and Harry would enter India from Pakistan and behead our jawans. The government did not have the courage to do anything. On the other hand, after the Pulwama attack, Modiji conducted an airstrike across the border," he said at a rally here.

He said defence corridor project in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi will help India "teach a lesson to Pakistan".

Slamming political dynasties, Amit Shah alleged that Congress could never work for the welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"Parivaarwadi' parties can't do good for the state and the country. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi...can Congress work for the welfare of the public of Uttar Pradesh?" he asked.

Amit Shah also hit out at the Samajwadi Party "for promoting political dynasty". "Mulayam Singh Yadav couldn't find any successor, he made his son succeed him," he added.

The Union Home Minister also targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"When loot money is caught, Akhilesh feels the pain. Piles of cash were recovered in a raid on a perfume businessman of SP. Akhilesh said it was a political raid. Let us assume it was a political raid, but what was his relationship with that businessman?" Amit Shah asked.

He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav captured the land of the poor through goons and mafia in his five-year rule.

"When Akhilesh was in power, around 200 farmers died due to drought and starvation. Over 300 cases of suicide were reported. When BJP came to power, it started the India-Israel Bundelkhand water project to tackle the problem of water scarcity," Amit Shah added.

The second phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was held on Monday.

A total of 55 Assembly constituencies covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur went for polls today. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)