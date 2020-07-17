Congress lodges two FIRs over audio tapes on conspiracy to topple Raj govt

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Two FIRs have been registered by the Congress leader Mahesh Joshi pertaining to the audio clips on the alleged conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government on Friday.

"There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered 2 FIRs under section 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip to be investigated," said Ashoke Rathore, ADG Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan while speaking to ANI.

"Sanjay Jain was interrogated yesterday, he was called today also. Presently we are trying to ascertain some facts from him," the police official added.

Earlier in the morning, the Congress accused Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the elected government in Rajasthan.

These complaints were filed after Randeep Singh Surjewala read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP at a press conference today.

Notably, Congress has suspended Sharma and another MLA Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in horse-trading of MLAs and demanded registration of a case against them.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

