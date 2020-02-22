Congress looted the taxpayers, says Giriraj Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday slammed Congress saying that the party "looted the country" when it was in power and are now showing "concern" for the taxpayers.

His comments came following the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement that "100 crores have been spent on President Trump's visit through a committee".

"People who made National Herald their private property are questioning the government today. The Congress party which looted the nation when in power, did not remember taxpayers then and today they are concerned about the citizens," Giriraj told reporters here.

"UPA ruled for 10 years, with 'Mouni Baba' Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister. Today every country in the world wants to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is India's reputation," he added.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Central Government over US President Donald Trump's visit to India and asked which ministry is spending Rs 100 crores for conducting the event.

She also questioned the role of a commission that has been acting as the main organizer for Trump's mega-event 'Namaste Trump' at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"100 crores have been spent on President Trump's visit. But this money is being spent through a committee. The members of the Committee do not know that they are its members. Does the country not have the right to know which ministry has given money to the Committee? What the government is hiding under the guise of the Committee?" she tweeted. (roughly translated from her tweet in Hindi). The Congress leader also uploaded a clipping of a Hindi news daily regarding the issue.

Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti is the organizer of the 'Namaste Trump' event.

The US President along with his family is scheduled to visit India from 24 to 25 February. (ANI)

