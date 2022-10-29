Congress makes false promises, Kejriwal a symbol of anarchy: Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing a press conference, on Saturday, highlighted the achievements of the state BJP government and followed it up with a scathing critique of the Delhi CM Kejriwal and Congress party.

"We brought inflation under control and slashed fuel prices in the BJP-ruled states but they didn't go down in Congress-ruled states," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said addressing a press conference in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla days before the state assembly polls.

Adding further he said, "Congress only makes false promises, such as when they promised a farm loan waiver. That is something they could not deliver in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh."

He further said in his address that the BJP has ensured good governance in a state continuously where it seems difficult to run a government for even two-and-a-half years.

Comparing the tenure of the governance of BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur also asserted that they (BJP) focus more on development while the Congress only complains and protests. He said that the BJP has a clean image and hence can move with the head held high.

"We have a clean image and a corruption-free head with the government of eight years in the Centre and five years in the state. We ensure development while the Congress protests and opposes it," he said.

"The situation changed five years ago when the government changed here. What is the need to change the government now?" he asked.



Urging the voters in the state of Himachal to vote for the 'Lotus' symbol on November 12, Anurag Thakur put forth the achievements of the current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. He highlighted the state government's achievements such as the inauguration and easy availability of AIIMS, IIT, better road infrastructure and hospitals in the state.

While taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital, Thakur said that Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy who regularly initiates new propaganda so that his corruption remains hidden.

"These are the people who opposed Ram Mandir and insulted Hindu Deities," Thakur said while reacting to Kejriwal's appeal to the Centre for embossing the pictures of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on the banknotes of Indian currency.

Kejriwal, had on Friday, said that he has written to PM Modi requesting him to put pictures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes stating that "it is a desire of 130 crore Indians" as it can help 'improve the country's economic situation.

"You (Delhi CM) give Rs 18,000 per annum to Muslim clerics in Delhi. Will you also give the same Rs 18,000 to priests, gurdwara granthis and pastors? Why could you not do that? " Anurag Thakur asked further.

In his address, Thakur also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleging that "there has been hardly any day when the brother-sister (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) were seen together in the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

