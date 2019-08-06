Congress' Manish Tiwari trolled for mentioning 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in LS

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:05 IST

AIIMS sets up 5-member team of docs to monitor Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has formed a committee of five senior doctors to monitor the health condition of Unnao rape survivor, who was airlifted from Lucknow to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Monday night.