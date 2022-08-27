Congress meeting to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra preparations

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Congress has called for a meeting on Monday ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at 4 pm at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to be conducted with the AICC General Secretaries and incharges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, and state coordinators of the Bharat Jodo Yatra for discussing its preparations.

"A meeting of AICC General Secretaries/Incharges, OCC Presidents and State Coordinators of Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th August 2022 at 4 PM, at the AICC Headquarters, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, to discuss the preparations for the 3570 KM long "Bharat Jodo Yatra" scheduled to start from the 7th September 2022 from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu," an official notice from AICC read.



The meeting came amid the massive resignation in the party.

Recently, six Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir tendered their resignation from the party posts on Saturday.

The 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

