MoS Railways Suresh Angadi. (File photo)
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi. (File photo)

Congress members fume over minister's jibe at Gandhis

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:03 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress, saying after Mahatma Gandhi, many Gandhis came but they did nothing for the country, triggering disapproval from Congress members.
"The member seems to have become emotional for Mahatma Gandhi...after that many Gandhis came but they did nothing," he said replying supplementation in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.
Angadi's comment drew flak from the Congress members who strongly protested his jibe as unnecessary. The House witnessed ruckus for a while and the proceedings became normal after Speaker Om Birla's intervention.
Interestingly, the jibe came soon after the Speaker lauded Angadi for his to-the-point and short replies.
"If Ministers' replies would be the way he (Angadi) gave, we can take the maximum number of questions in Question Hour," Birla remarked.
Angadi again took a jibe at the Congress while responding to a query by DMK's Dayanidhi Maran who sought to address the cleanliness issues at Chennai railway station.
To this, he said, "After Mahatma Gandhi, did any leader talked about cleanliness and sanitation."
At one point, Angadi response to a question by NCP's Supriya Sule left her looking unsatisfied and she expressed it in her supplementary.
Senior Railway Minister Piyush Goyal rose to clarify it but the Speaker suggested: "Answers should be either given by the Minister or Minister of State."
Later, the Speaker also urged the floor leaders of the parties to give opportunities to the newly-elected members to ask supplementaries during Question Hour.
His suggestion came after Trinamool's Sudip Bandopadhyay rose to ask a supplementary. But he did not heed and continued with his supplementary.
"At least 465 members have not got the opportunity to ask supplementaries. I would request the senior leaders to provide opportunities to the new members," Birla said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:48 IST

K'taka crisis: Rebel MLAs welcome SC verdict; BJP claims govt won't last

Bengaluru/Mumbai [India], July 17 (ANI): Karnataka's rebel Congress- JD(S) welcomed Tuesday's Supreme Court verdict, which said that they cannot be compelled to attend the July 18 trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:48 IST

K'taka CM offers prayers at Shringeri Shankar Math

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy on Wednesday paid visit to Shringeri Shankar Math at Shankarapuram.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:40 IST

Rebel Karnataka MLAs can't be compelled to participate in trust vote: SC

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the 15 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the trust vote in the Assembly tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:39 IST

AP: SpiceJet flight carrying 40 passengers hits technical snag;...

Renigunta (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A Spice Jet aircraft flying from Renigunta to Hyderabad was halted at Renigunta International Airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:29 IST

Bhilwara: Police on hunt for man who raped 7-yr-old daughter for 3 months

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Police in Rajasthan's Bhilwara is on a hunt to nab a man who has allegedly been raping his 7-year-old daughter over the past three months, cops said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:10 IST

K'taka: District Commissioner announces yellow alert in Kodagu...

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in the coming days in Karnataka, a yellow alert has been issued in Kodagu district by the District Commissioner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:02 IST

Delhi: Stopped for riding without helmet, woman clashes with...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A woman and a man misbehaved and manhandled a traffic police cop after being stopped for not wearing a helmet in Delhi's Mayapuri, on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:52 IST

Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav hopeful of his release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national on death row in Pakistan, have expressed hope that today's verdict by the International Court Justice (ICJ) will be in India's favour and will facilitate his safe return.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:44 IST

Mumbai building collapse: Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who died in the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri area a day earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:33 IST

K'taka: BJP councillor allegedly thrashes health inspector over...

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): A BJP councillor was allegedly assaulted and injured a health inspector here in Udupi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:20 IST

Prayagraj: CBI raids Atiq Ahmed's residence amid tight security

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted a search at the residence of jailed Uttar Pradesh leader and former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:19 IST

Mumbai: Railways services hit due to 'overhead problems':...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Shuttle and special services between Ambernath, Karjat and Khopoli and Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane have been started to clear extra rush from these stations, a railway official said.

Read More
iocl