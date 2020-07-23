Congress misleading farmers, MSP to be given in private grain markets: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the three ordinances brought by the Union government will ensure the farmers would get Minimum Support Price (MSP) even in the private grain markets.

Hitting out at Congress for politicising the issue by misleading the farmers, he said that one of three ordinances ensures MSP to the farmers. He said that the Congress has indulged in 'shallow-minded' politics on this issue and is misleading the farmers.

On the Baroda by-election, Dushyant Chautala said that people want change and despite a three-time Congress MLA there, the constituency has not witnessed any development. He said that the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) would fight the by-poll strongly and its candidate would win the seat with a clear majority.

On his meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda, Chautala said that no talks were held on the appointment of the state BJP president. He said that JJP does not interfere in the internal politics of the BJP.

He said that BJP has appointed a senior leader and former minister as BJP state president who had also worked at the grassroots level.

He also congratulated new BJP president Om Parkash Dhankhar and said that the BJP-JJP coalition would be strengthened with his appointment. (ANI)

