Congress MLA Harish Dhami says he may contest next assembly polls as independent

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): In a sign of growing factionalism in Uttarakhand Congress, party MLA Dharchula Harish Dhami said that he may contest as an independent candidate in 2022 state assembly elections.

Dhami has accused the state Congress Committee of ignoring former state chief minister Harish Rawat and said that factionalism is causing tremendous damage to the state Congress.

"If an attempt is made to erase Harish Rawat's name, I will think of contesting the 2022 assembly elections without party symbol," he said.

Dharchula is in the Pithoragarh district of the state and shares borders with Nepal.

Asked about Dhami's remarks, Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh said it is for him to decide whether he wants to contest from the party or as an independent.

Factionalism has come to the fore in the state unit since the party conducted "Save Constitution, Save India" campaign on December 28. Rawat's name or his pictures were not seen in the posters.

There have been allegations of senior leaders being ignored since the change of guard in the state unit. (ANI)

