Congress MLA, NCP, VBA leaders join BJP ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Namita Mundada, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Gopichand Padalkar, and Congress MLA Kashiram Pawara joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

The three leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Dada Patil here.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21, while the results of the elections will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

