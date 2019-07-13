Congress leader Francisco Sardinha speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Congress MLAs lured with money, ministerial berths: Ex-Goa CM

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 19:32 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress MP Francisco Sardinha on Saturday said the ruling BJP lured their MLAs with money and ministerial berths.
"There is no problem in Congress. Some MLAs were lured with money and some with ministerial berths," he told ANI here.
The Congress leader's reaction came hours after Chandrakant Kavlekar, who was Leader of Opposition, was inducted in the state Cabinet. Deputy Chief Minister will be made Deputy Chief Minister, a post earlier held by Goa Forward Party president Vijay Sardesai.
Three MLAs of Goa Forward Party including Vijay Sardesai and an Independent were removed from in Chief Minister Promod Sawant's Cabinet after the BJP acquired strenghth post Congress legislators arrival in the saffron fold.
Kavlekar, along with two other Congress rebels--Jennifer Monserrate and Filipe Nery Rodrigues and BJP MLA Michael Lobo, oath as ministers at a ceremony where Governor Mridula Sinha administered them oath of office and secrecy.
However, portfolios of the new ministers have not been allocated.
Lobo, earlier resigned as Deputy Speaker to join the government.
Kavlekar, however, has blamed Congress' internal politics behind his decision to jump the ship.
"I have taken this decision keeping the interest of my constituency in my mind. Not every work can be accomplished when you are in opposition. We have given Congress a chance but internal politics of the Congress have forced us to take this step," he said.
After its MLAs swithched their allegiance, the Congress will not get the post of Leader of Opposition as it falls shot of required number of the post.
Congress strength on the floor stands at five.
The MLAs who defected include Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa. (ANI)

