Congress MLAs reach Kamal Nath's residence, say MP govt is stable

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Amid the prevailing political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh, several Congress MLAs reached chief minister Kamal Nath's residence for a meeting on Wednesday. Most of these leaders expressed confidence in the stability of Congress government in the state.

The meeting comes soon after the resignation of the party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs from Congress on Tuesday.

Scindia, who was seen leaving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday, is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress MLA Arjun Singh expressed confidence in the government and said that the number of MLAs will remain the same and people will get to see it on 16th March.

"Congress and Kamal Nath's government will stay. You will see on 16th, numbers (of MLAs) will stay the same. Him (Jyotiraditya Scindia) leaving does not affect anything, days of Rajas-Maharajas are long gone," Arjun Singh told the reporter here.

Another MLA Narayan Singh Patta said, "The chief minister is in touch with all the MLAs who are in Bengaluru; there is no threat to the government. They may have been misled, that also is a possibility. Just wait and watch, everything will be clear soon."

Interacting with the reporters, MLA Dr Ashok Marskole added that there is no guarantee that the legislators who resigned will manage to win again.

"We are confident, and the MLAs who resigned they also have realised their mistake. If they leave Congress today, there is no guarantee that they will win the elections, they are not in a position to win the elections," said Dr Ashok Marskole.

MLA Kunal Chaudhary, on the other hand, appealed to the conscience of the party legislators and added that the party will definitely prove its majority in the House.

On Tuesday, Congress sent two of its leaders -- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh -- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs who are lodged in a hotel there and who claimed to have resigned from the state Legislative Assembly.

Most of the rebel MLAs are perceived close to Scindia and are apparently unhappy at Scindia being "ignored" in the party. The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018. (ANI)

