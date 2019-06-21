Congress mocks Yoga Day, insults forces: Shah fumes at Rahul's "New India" tweet

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for "New India" tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the party has mocked Yoga Day and "insulted" the forces.

"Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges," he tweeted.

Gandhi came under fire after he shared the pictures of Army's dog squad doing yoga postures done by their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.



Taking a dig at Gandhi, actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal tweeted, "Yes it's a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you."

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya said the Congress leader's tweet has insulted the army.

"Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader," Surya tweeted.

Earlier in the day, all ministers and leaders across the country performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday.

All the defence forces took part in the celebrations of International Yoga Day at various locations across the country on Friday. Battling the bone-numbing cold, the Indian Army personnel performed yoga in Siachen on to mark the 5th International Yoga Day.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Animal Training School (ATS) performed 'asanas' with dogs on the river bank of Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The dog squad of the Border Security Force (BSF) was seen performing along with their masters on in Jammu. (ANI)