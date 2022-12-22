Congress MP gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha for "meaningful discussion" over Tawang clash

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha for a "meaningful discussion" over the status quo of the recent border clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, asking the PM and the Govt of India to make a statement in this regard.

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector on December 9 led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday (December 12) and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

As per reports, the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared. On December 9, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops approached the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

Earlier, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave another Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to demand a discussion on the issue.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on clashes along the LAC between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector on December 9.



At Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting held on Wednesday at Parliament's Central Hall, Sonia Gandhi expressed concerns over Chinese transgression.

Sonia Gandhi who is the chairperson of the CPP said on Wednesday, "The continuing incursions by China on our border is a matter of serious concern. The whole nation stands with our vigilant soldiers who repelled these attacks under difficult conditions. The Government, however, stubbornly refuses to allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament. As a result, Parliament, political parties and the people remain ignorant of the true situation on the ground."

The Congress MP said that the Government has been stubbornly refusing a discussion on LAC discussion in Parliament and emphasized that a debate strengthens the national response.

She said on the same day that when facing "a significant national challenge," it has been the tradition to bring Parliament into confidence.

Earlier on Monday, the opposition sought to raise the issue with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge saying nothing is bigger than the nation and sought a detailed debate on clashes along the LAC between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector on December 9.

"They (China) are encroaching on our land. If we don't discuss this issue, then what else should we discuss? We are ready for discussion on this issue in the House," LoP had said in Parliament.

Kharge had said that the Rajya Sabha Chairman has residuary powers on rules for admitting adjournment notices submitted by several MPs to discuss the India-China border situation. (ANI)

