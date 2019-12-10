Congress MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over rise in onion prices

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Congress MP Chhaya Verma on Tuesday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the rise in onion prices in the country.

The MP from Chhattisgarh gave notice after the centre on Monday further reduced the stock limit for onions to two metric tonnes from five metric tonnes for retailers, with immediate effect.

"Stock holding limits on retailers further revised from 5 MT (metric tonnes) to 2 MT. States asked to carry out immediate anti-hoarding operations," KS Dhatwalia Principal Spokesperson, Government of India tweeted.

He further stated that the stock limit has been revised only for retailers and shall remain the same for wholesalers.

"Revised stock limit now stands at--25 MT for wholesalers, 2 MT for retailers. Importers will continue to remain exempted from these stock limits for imported onions," Dhatwalia wrote in another tweet.

At various places, the rates of the kitchen commodity have breached the Rs 100 mark, and are as high as Rs 200 in some places like Madurai in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

