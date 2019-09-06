Congress MP in-charge submits report to Sonia on leaders' statements

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Amid apparent differences in the Madhya Pradesh unit, party leader Dipak Babaria, who is incharge of the state, on Friday met interim party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Babaria submitted a detailed report over statements made by some state leaders, party sources said.

They said the report mentions that some ministers had complaints about former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh seeking replies for the works recommended by him.

Babaria said that State Forest Minister Umang Singhar's statements have hurt the image of the party.

"Some of Singhar's comments on Digvijaya are objectionable. If any leader does something like this again then action will be taken against him," he said.

Earlier, Singhar had written to top Congress leadership accusing Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

