Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy denies meeting Ram Madhav

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Rejecting reports of him meeting the BJP general secretary Ram Madhav in Delhi, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday said he would file defamation cases against media houses for trying to defame him.

"I am in my native place Nalgonda District and few media houses have played and published news that I have met BJP leader in Delhi. It's completely false and baseless, I even called some of them and said the allegations are completely false," said the Congress leader.

"I am going to file defamation suit on few media houses for defaming me with a baseless allegation," Reddy said.

Days after 12 Congress MLAs joined the ruling TRS in the state, there were reports that Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Revanth Reddy held talks with BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and may join his party.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said, "I have been into Congress party for over 30 years. How could a senior leader such as me leave the party?"

Revanth Reddy has also denied meeting the BJP leader. (ANI)

