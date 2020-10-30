Congress MP requests CEC to ensure free, fair polls in Dubbaka

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora seeking restoration of democratic practices and conduct of free and fair by-poll in Dubbaka assembly constituency of Telangana.

Reddy who is an MP from Bhongir constituency wrote in the letter, "The Model Code of Conduct is blatantly violated by two ruling political parties, i.e., Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The abuse of power by these political parties is prevalent, as the money and muscle power is ruling the roost."

"The Police and the District Administration officials are totally in connivance with ruling parties and facilitating their corrupt practices. On 27 October, during a police raid, Rs 18.65 lakh cash was found at the house of a relative of a BJP candidate. The sitting Minister T Harish Rao is openly campaigning for ruling TRS party and creating a fear psychosis among opponent parties and misusing power," he added.



He said out, "Given the unprecedented nature of the violation of law by these political parties, there is a need for your immediate intervention to restore democratic practices and conduct free and fair elections in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency."

"I am seeking directions from the Election Commission to take all such actions as may be necessary for holding free and fair elections in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency, and to take all such actions as may be necessary and required in law including directions for registration of offences against TRS and BJP for blatant violation of model code of conduct, section 123 (2), 123 (3A) 123 (4) and 125 of Representation of People Act, 1951 and section 1716 of Indian Penal Code, irrespective of being in high positions of power and authority," he added.

The Congress MP further requested the CEC to deploy central forces and appoint at least one central observer for each Mandal in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency and to avoid deploying the State Police force and district administration officials. (ANI)

