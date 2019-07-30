Congress MP Sanjay Singh resigns from party, Parliament. To join BJP tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday announced his resignation from the party and Parliament and his decision to join BJP.

"There is complete lack of communication in Congress party and the leadership is completely missing. Unfortunately, Congress is living in its past and is unaware about future. I felt that in today's India, PM Narendra Modi is leading country with the vision of "sabka saath, sabka vishwas'. He is walking the talk and that's why whole country is with him and so am I," he told the media at his residence with his wife Ameeta by his side.

Ameeta, who had represented Amethi constituency twice in Uttar pradesh assembly, also resigned from the party.

Attacking Congress, Singh said, "I don't think a party, which lacks dialogue and leadership can do anything for the country. I have resigned from the party as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha."

I will be joining BJP tomorrow, he announced.

"I have also resigned from Congress", Ameeta said.

Sanjay Singh, who had earlier seved in Janata Dal, was fielded by Congress against BJP heavyweight Maneka Gandhi in the recemt Lok Sabha elections. He finished in the third position garnering only about 41,000 votes. (ANI)

