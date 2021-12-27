Congress MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP

Margao (Goa) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Goa Aam Aadmi Party Vice president Party National Executive Member Captain Venzy Viegas has slammed South Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha for saying that no party can provide corruption-free governance and challenged Sardinha to take a trip with him to Delhi to "learn" to run a corruption-free government.

On Friday Francisco Sardinha had given a statement stating that corruption-free governance was not possible, according to a statement by the AAP Goa unit on Sunday.

"Goa is facing tremendous corruption under the Bharatiya Janata Party whether it is an Oxygen scam or the massive jobs scam spanning multiple Ministries and departments. Many Goan Youths have lost their future due to the massive corruption in job allocation with Ministers demanding lakhs of rupees for jobs. During the second COVID wave, many Goenkars lost their lives due to lack of Oxygen due to corruption and a scam on Oxygen supply," said the statement.



The statement further claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shown the country how to run a corruption-free Government.

"The fact is that Arvind Kejriwal has shown the country how to run a corruption-free Government. And this is not just us saying it but the CAG who has said this as well. AAP has put in mechanisms and systems in place to prevent any corruption and disruption to the lives of the common man. And if we can do this in Delhi there is no reason why we can't do this in Goa," Viegas said.

AAP has put in many schemes to prevent Corruption. All Sardinha has to do is study them," said AAP Goa leader Domnic Gaonkar.

"I cordially invite Sardinha to fly to Delhi, I will arrange his ticket and will personally accompany him to study Arvind Kejriwal's Corruption free model" added Viegas.

Goa is slated to go to Assembly polls next year. (ANI)

