Congress MP slams Punjab ministers for walking out of pre-cabinet meeting , terms it incompetent behaviour

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday took a dig at ministers who walked out of a 'pre-cabinet' meeting after having an arguement with state Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu, stating that if they found bureaucracy to be "incompetent" they should have replaced the officers and not staged a walk out themselves.

The MP, who represents Ludhiana in Lok Sahha, made a series of tweets on the issue.

"Ministers walking out of a pre-cabinet meeting after argument with Chief Secretary is like a judge walking out of court after argument with advocate. If they found bureaucracy to be incompetent, then they should have replaced the officers and not staged a walk out themselves," he said.

Quoting former British Prime Minister Wiston Churchill that "courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen", the Congress leader said in the meeting during a time of crisis like corona, ministers should have shown courage to listen and negotiate and not walk out.

He said the ministers of Congress government who walked out of the meeting should resign for their "incompetent behavior" and many other capable people capable of handling work pressure were ready to replace them.

"During Corona pandemic, the coordination between ministers and bureaucrats should be strong but ministers walking out from a pre-cabinet meeting should might as well resign for their incompetent behavior as many other capable of handling work pressure are ready to replace them," he said. (ANI)

