Congress MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS over 'Dalit killings' in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Several Congress MPs on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over alleged "killing of Dalits" in Gujarat.

The notice was submitted by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, MK Vishnu Prasad, Modh Javed and Abdul Khaleque.

An adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

On Wednesday, Congress members had submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the killing of a 25-year-old Dalit man in Ahmedabad allegedly by his in-laws who belonged to an upper caste community. The incident took place on Tuesday.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel had condemned the killing of the Dalit man. (ANI)