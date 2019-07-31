Congress MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Members of Parliament (MPs) from Congress on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over different issues.

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh gave Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Unnao rape survivor's accident issue'.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer sustained critical injuries after her car was hit by a truck on Sunday. The victim's two aunts died in the accident.

Congress MP from Amritsar, Manish Tewari submitted the notice in the Lower House of the Parliament over 'Harassment by Income Tax officials led to VG Siddhartha's death'.

The body of missing Cafe Coffee day founder-owner VG Sidhartha was found on the banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru on Wednesday morning.

A letter written by Siddhartha surfaced on Tuesday in which he had alleged harassment by the previous Directorate General of Income Tax.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'privatisation of airports'.

Last week, the Congress party had alleged that the government is privatising airports by setting aside NITI Aayog and Finance ministry recommendations to benefit a particular private player.

The adjournment motion is thus an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance. (ANI)

