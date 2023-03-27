Congress MPs hold meeting in Parliament amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification row

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Congress MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha held a meeting at the Congress Parliamentary Party office at the Parliament on Monday against the Centre over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha wearing black clothes.



UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and others were present at the meeting.



Sources earlier told ANI that the Congress leaders would intensify their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha wearing black clothes.



Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Notably, Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and staged protests in the Parliament's ongoing Budget Session.

Like-minded Opposition leaders will meet today in the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the house, according to sources.

This is the third week of the second part of the Parliament session and till now parliament is witnessing a logjam as the Opposition is demanding JPC on the Adani issue and Treasury Benches were demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London alleging that he defamed the country on foreign soil. The ongoing second part of the Budget Session began on March 13 and will continue till April 6. (ANI)

