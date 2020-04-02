Congress must act as watchdog to protect poor during lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked fellow party members to act as a 'watchdog' to ensure that the interests of the poor and vulnerable section of the society are protected during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"Congress needs to act as a watchdog. We need to ensure that the most vulnerable and the poor are protected comprehensively. India has to fight COVID-19 with an India specific strategy and consultation," Rahul said.

"Congress Workers need to help people, soften the blow and assist in every manner possible. Also, let us take the message that we need to take special care of our senior citizens and elders," he added.

The party leader said that the country should be prepared for the economic devastation that could follow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had appealed to the Centre to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) such as hazmat suits and N-95 masks to healthcare workers and said there is no alternative to constant and reliable testing to fight COVID-19.

"To fight COVID-19 virus, there is no alternative to constant and reliable testing. Our doctors, nurses, and health workers need all the support. Personal Protection Equipment such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks must be provided to them on a war footing," said Gandhi in a statement.

She confirmed that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Thursday to discuss challenges arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

