Congress must set their house right to fight 'divisive forces': Farooq Abdullah

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): Amid the criticism of Congress by its own leaders, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said Congress party "must set their house right" and asked them must to unite to fight the "divisive forces" of the country.

"It is a problem in their house and they have to set their own house right. I want the Congress to be strong and I want the Congress to unite and fight divisive forces of the country. Congress must unite and Congress must become strong," Abdullah told reporters.

"People look forward to Congress, in trying to sort things out in the country. They have been a party for nearly 150 years," he added.

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday had stated that the G-23 or the group of 23 dissenting leaders are seeing the Congress party "getting weaker" and are raising their voice for the betterment of the party.

On the death of Krishna Dhaba owner's son, the J-K National Conference leader today said, "It's unfortunate those who shout from the top of the mountain that everything is well. They should answer: Lt Governor should answer and the DGP should answer who say everything is well."

"They have to find what is the cause and find why it's happening and try to treat the cause," he added.

On February 17, terrorists belonging to the 'Muslim Jaanbaz Force', an offshoot of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked Krishna Dhaba' in Srinagar's Durganag area when 24 foreign diplomats were visiting the union territory.

The son of the owner of popular food joint Krishna Dhaba, who was injured in the terrorist attack on the eatery, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. (ANI)