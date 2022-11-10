Congress names Jagdish Tytler in Pradesh election committee for Delhi civic body polls

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday constituted seven committees of senior party members in view of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, and one of them includes Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.



As part of the AICC list released by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Tytler's name has been included in the Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-2022.

The committee has 40 members including former ministers Krishna Tirath, Delhi Congress president Anil Choudhary, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken among other senior leaders of the party.

As many as 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will go to polls on December 4, and the counting of votes is scheduled on December 7. (ANI)

