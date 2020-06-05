New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Congress has named Mallikarjun Kharge as its candidate for ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.
Party interim president Sonia Gandhi approved Kharge's candidature on Friday, according to a Congress release by general secretary Mukul Wasnik.
The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. (ANI)
Congress names Mallikarjun Kharge as Rajya Sabha candidate from Karnataka
ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:07 IST
