Congress names Mallikarjun Kharge as Rajya Sabha candidate from Karnataka

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Congress has named Mallikarjun Kharge as its candidate for ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

Party interim president Sonia Gandhi approved Kharge's candidature on Friday, according to a Congress release by general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. (ANI)

