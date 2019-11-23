Congress names two more candidates, replaces one for Jharkhand polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Congress announced names of three candidates on Friday for the upcoming Assembly election in Jharkhand.

Yogendra Baitha will contest as Congress candidate from Simaria seat which is reserved for Scheduled Caste, while Basudev Verma will be trying his luck from Bagodar Assembly constituency.

The party has replaced Sanjay Singh with Sweta Singh on Bokaro constituency.

While Simaria (SC) will go to poll in third phase, Bagodar and Bokaro seats will vote in the fourth phase of five-phased elections.

Voting for the Assembly polls will start on November 30 and conclude on December 2o. Counting of votes will be held on November 23.

In 2014, the BJP won 35 seats and formed the government with the support of All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which has now snapped its ties with the party.

Jharkhand Mukri Morcha (JMM) finished second in the tally with 17 seats while the Congress was decimated to just six Assembly seats. (ANI)

