Congress' National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth tenders his resignation

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Rachit Seth, National Media Coordinator of Congress party, tendered his resignation from the post on Thursday.

Seth cited Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the party president's post as the reason behind vacating his post.

In a letter addressed to in-charge communications AICC, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Seth wrote, "With immense gratitude and gratefulness, I tender my resignation from the post of National Media Coordinator. After Shri Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress President, there is no meaning for me to continue on this post."

Gandhi had offered to resign at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25 taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections (ANI)

