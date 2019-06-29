Congress, NC sowed seeds of terrorism in Kashmir, Pakistan exploited it: Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday accused the Congress and National Conference of sowing the seeds of terrorism in Kashmir and added that the situation was exploited by Pakistan.

"The BJP alliance was in power for just two and a half years. It is the Congress, which, through its alliances or proxies, ruled the states for decades and they are responsible for every disturbance and trouble you see in Kashmir today," Madhav told ANI.

He further said they inherited problems which prevailed due to "Congress misrule".

"Right from Nehru to till date, problems which we have inherited are due to the Congress misrule," he asserted.

On being asked if the Kashmir is plagued by terrorism and extremism because of the Congress, he said, "Terrorism and extremism are supported by Pakistan and ISI which is a known truth, but in 1987, when the local elections were rigged on behalf of Congress party and with the help of Farooq Abdullah, the unrest had turned into violence which was exploited by a Pakistan and ISI."

The BJP general secretary said that the Congress "cannot escape the responsibility for the mess they have created" in Kashmir.

Madhav accused the Congress of distorting people's mandate in the 1987 elections.

"It is known historically that in 1987 elections there was large scale rigging which led to serious resentment in the people of Kashmir as the entire mandate was distorted by Congress and its cohorts," he lashed out.

"That is when the unrest broke out that is what was exploited by Pakistan and it has encouraged terrorism in the valley," concluded Madhav.

The BJP leader's scathing attack comes a day after a war of words between his party and the Congress over the Kashmir issue. Home Minister Amit Shah had on Friday, during debate in the Lok Sabha, blamed the Congress for the situation in the valley. He had also said that former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru gave a portion of Kashmir to Pakistan without Sardar Patel's conset. The Congress, in turn, termed Shah's statements as "absolutely and easily rebuttable". (ANI)