Congress, NCP allies await clarity on their role in next Maharashtra govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Smaller allies of the Congress and the NCP await clarity about their role in the next government formation as the two parties inch closer to seal a deal with Shiv Sena to replace President's rule in Maharashtra.

Apart from these three major parties, smaller allies of Congress and NCP like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Samajwadi Party etc will also be a part of the alliance. They will most likely be part of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the expected name of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress and NCP leaders, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said leaders of the two parties will meet their allies in Mumbai on Friday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he will take his allies into confidence before finalising plans for government formation.

"Due to news reports in media, our smaller allies are upset that they are not part of the discussion for government formation. I talked to Raju Shetti and assured him that nothing will be finalised without taking our allies into confidence," he has said.

Raju Setti is a leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, an ally of NCP which won two seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI over phone, Shetti said that discussions will be held with his party after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress sort out all issues. "We expect that by today evening or tomorrow we will also be taken into consideration and things will be discussed with us before any final decision," he said.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that all issues between Congress and NCP have been resolved and the parties will hold a discussion with Sena on Friday.

Samajwadi Party, an ally of the Congress in the state, has also bagged two Assembly seats in the polls. Other allies including CPI (M), Peasants and Workers Party of India also have their presence in Assembly.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that NCP, Congress, and his party will form a government before December 1, while asserting that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the state. (ANI)

