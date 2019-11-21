Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are working to form a government in Maharashtra.
Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are working to form a government in Maharashtra.

Congress, NCP allies await clarity on their role in next Maharashtra govt

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:03 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Smaller allies of the Congress and the NCP await clarity about their role in the next government formation as the two parties inch closer to seal a deal with Shiv Sena to replace President's rule in Maharashtra.
Apart from these three major parties, smaller allies of Congress and NCP like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Samajwadi Party etc will also be a part of the alliance. They will most likely be part of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the expected name of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress and NCP leaders, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said leaders of the two parties will meet their allies in Mumbai on Friday.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he will take his allies into confidence before finalising plans for government formation.
"Due to news reports in media, our smaller allies are upset that they are not part of the discussion for government formation. I talked to Raju Shetti and assured him that nothing will be finalised without taking our allies into confidence," he has said.
Raju Setti is a leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, an ally of NCP which won two seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.
Speaking to ANI over phone, Shetti said that discussions will be held with his party after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress sort out all issues. "We expect that by today evening or tomorrow we will also be taken into consideration and things will be discussed with us before any final decision," he said.
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that all issues between Congress and NCP have been resolved and the parties will hold a discussion with Sena on Friday.
Samajwadi Party, an ally of the Congress in the state, has also bagged two Assembly seats in the polls. Other allies including CPI (M), Peasants and Workers Party of India also have their presence in Assembly.
Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that NCP, Congress, and his party will form a government before December 1, while asserting that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena.
Maharashtra came under the President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:16 IST

CBSE urges Gujarat education dept to inquire into leasing out...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday urged the State Education Department to inquire into the matter of leasing out the land of DPS Maninagar here to Swami Nithyananda Ashram without permission of the board.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:59 IST

Priyanka Gandhi terms removal of SPG security cover as 'part of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Commenting over the withdrawal of the SPG (Special Protection Group) security cover granted to Gandhi family, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday termed it as "part of politics".

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:39 IST

MP: 31 convicted in Vyapam scam, quantum of punishment on Nov 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A CBI court on Thursday convicted 31 people in Vyapam recruitment and admission scam in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:34 IST

Most of MPs skip discussion on air pollution in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Despite the request made by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday to all MPs to be present in the House during the call attention notice to discuss air pollution, majority of the MPs failed to attend the session in the house.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:29 IST

Kerala Govt announces judicial probe into Walayar case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Kerala government on Thursday announced a judicial probe into 2017 Walayar rape and death case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:27 IST

China's Sohan Yoga to set up centers in J-K, Ladakh; train youths

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Sohan Singh, an expert in couple Yoga and the founder of China's Sohan Yoga Institute, is planning to establish 30 Yoga centres across India including the newly created Union Territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:21 IST

CBI arrests two MCD officials for taking bribe

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two officials of the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the charges of taking bribes to de-seal a plywood factory here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:19 IST

India to host 2020 World Conference on Access to Medical...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): India will host the 2020 World Conference on Access to Medical Products from September 23 to 25 next year, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:16 IST

ED takes possession of attached properties of Hizbul Mujahideen...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of attached properties worth Rs 1.22 crores belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:15 IST

Bihar: Worrisome as 5 lakh youths apply for 186 Group-D posts,...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): It is worrisome that over five lakh applications including some from highly qualified people have been received for 186 Group-D posts in the state, said Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:03 IST

UP Cong President attacks Yogi government on garbage burning in...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday said that the state government is not taking stern action against officials who are ordering the burning of garbage in the dumping yard but registering cases against the common man who

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:02 IST

No 'mala fide', 'extraneous motive' in making sexual misconduct...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Journalist Priya Ramani on Thursday told a court here that she had no 'mala fide' and 'extraneous' motive for making sexual harassment allegations former Union Minister MJ Akbar.

Read More
iocl