Congress-NCP leaders meet in Delhi amid uncertainty over Maharashtra govt formation

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A meeting of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met on Wednesday.

The meeting is currently underway at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.

Leaders from both parties are present including Pawar, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Sule amongst others.

Earlier in the day, the senior Congress leaders met their party leaders from Maharashtra amid uncertainty over the government formation in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "There is a presidential rule in Maharashtra. People and farmers are suffering. The administration has been collapsed. There should be an alternative government. There is a meeting between the two parties to find a solution".

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.

BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP only to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena is now in parleys with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)