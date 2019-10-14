BJP working President JP Nadda addressing an election rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
BJP working President JP Nadda addressing an election rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Congress-NCP misguiding Maharashtra people on reservation, says Nadda

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:59 IST

Nandurbar (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday said that the Congress and its alliance partner NCP are misguiding people on reservation.
"This Congress and NCP people who are in jail and some are on bail, some are under ED investigation, these people are misguiding the people and tribal that reservations will be taken back from them. I am assuring you all reservations will be with you. No one can take it, the people of Congress and NCP are on bail and in jail so don't believe them," he said during an election rally here.
The Maharashtra Assembly had, on November 30 last year passed the Maratha Reservation Bill which extended 16 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the Maratha community.
However, the Bombay High Court had, on June 27, directed to cap the reservation for the community at 12 per cent for admission in educational institutions and 13 per cent for government jobs.
Lauding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nadda said that he has waived off loans worth Rs 17,000 crores and has contributed Rs 50,000 crore to PM-KISAN scheme.
"14.5 crore farmers are being provided Rs 6,000 annually directly into their bank accounts under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana...There are ongoing projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore in Maharashtra. PM Modi and CM Fadnavis have taken such initiatives. Lakhs of kilometres of roads are being built. Work is being done to solve the problem of water in the area as well," he added.
In a veiled attack on National Conference, PDP and the Congress, the BJP leader said that the government used to send lots of funds to Jammu and Kashmir. "I want to tell you that J-K bank was the hub of corruption and those three families used to enjoy before the abrogation of Article 370," Nadda stated.
"But after Article 370 was revoked, now Prevention of Corruption Act will be implemented and investigations will be done in J-K and all who have done corruption those three families will be in jail now," he said.
Nadda said that J-K doesn't mean only Baramulla and Sopore but it extends from Zanskar to Udhampur. "People from Gujjars and Bakerwal tribal communities staying in border areas of Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur are 'Rashtra-bhakts' they help security forces in protecting the nation," he said.
"But the three families who did politics in Jammu and Kashmir never reserved a seat for the tribal community in the state assembly. Now, people from tribal communities will reach Lok Sabha and Gujjar and Bakerwal will reach the state assembly," the BJP leader added.
BJP is contesting 150 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in 124 constituencies.
The state will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:27 IST

If BJP forms govt in Maharashtra, they will make it a Union...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday predicted that if BJP forms a government in poll-bound Maharashtra then the party will make the state a Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:23 IST

RBI enhances withdrawal limit for PMC Bank depositors to Rs 40,000

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enhanced the withdrawal limit for depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Ltd to Rs 40,000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:12 IST

Punjab: Minister Ashu denies reports of stubble burning

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday denied the allegation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that stubble burning in the state was further aggravating the problem of air pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:04 IST

PMC bank case: Waryam Singh not cooperating in interrogation,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Economic Offices Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Monday told the Esplanade Court that Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank chairman Waryam Singh was not cooperating in the interrogation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:02 IST

India best country for Muslims, Pakistan PM's call for Jihad...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Member of a Sufi delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir, Naseeruddin Chishti on Monday slammed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for 'Jihad' and termed it as shameful while outlining that India is the best country for Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:51 IST

J-K: 2 school students assaulted by seniors in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Two students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Doda district were allegedly tied and assaulted by their seniors over suspicions of theft.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:50 IST

Rahul congratulates Prof Abhijit Banerjee for Nobel Prize, says...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist and academic Prof Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, saying he had helped conceptualise the NYAY scheme of the party, which was a major promise for the 2019 Lok

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:40 IST

Smoke coming from outside increasing pollution levels again: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged neighbouring state governments to take measures to prevent stubble burning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:34 IST

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Abhijit Banerjee for winning Nobel...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi on Monday congratulated Indian origin economist and academic Professor Abhijit Banerjee, Professor Esther Duflo and Professor Michael Kramer for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:33 IST

Telangana: BJP MLA calls KCR Hitler after suicide by 2 TSRTC employees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh on Monday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the alleged suicide of two employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), saying that the Chief Minister has become 'Hitler'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:32 IST

Police seize Rs 11 lakh, detain 50 people playing at illegal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday detained 50 people who were playing at an illegal, makeshift casino in a rented hotel room in Ghitorni and also seized Rs 11 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:30 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Chiranjeevi meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [india], Oct 14 (ANI): Telugu Superstar and former union minister K Chiranjeevi on Monday met the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli here.

Read More
iocl