Congress-NCP misguiding Maharashtra people on reservation, says Nadda

Nandurbar (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday said that the Congress and its alliance partner NCP are misguiding people on reservation.

"This Congress and NCP people who are in jail and some are on bail, some are under ED investigation, these people are misguiding the people and tribal that reservations will be taken back from them. I am assuring you all reservations will be with you. No one can take it, the people of Congress and NCP are on bail and in jail so don't believe them," he said during an election rally here.

The Maharashtra Assembly had, on November 30 last year passed the Maratha Reservation Bill which extended 16 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the Maratha community.

However, the Bombay High Court had, on June 27, directed to cap the reservation for the community at 12 per cent for admission in educational institutions and 13 per cent for government jobs.

Lauding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nadda said that he has waived off loans worth Rs 17,000 crores and has contributed Rs 50,000 crore to PM-KISAN scheme.

"14.5 crore farmers are being provided Rs 6,000 annually directly into their bank accounts under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana...There are ongoing projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore in Maharashtra. PM Modi and CM Fadnavis have taken such initiatives. Lakhs of kilometres of roads are being built. Work is being done to solve the problem of water in the area as well," he added.

In a veiled attack on National Conference, PDP and the Congress, the BJP leader said that the government used to send lots of funds to Jammu and Kashmir. "I want to tell you that J-K bank was the hub of corruption and those three families used to enjoy before the abrogation of Article 370," Nadda stated.

"But after Article 370 was revoked, now Prevention of Corruption Act will be implemented and investigations will be done in J-K and all who have done corruption those three families will be in jail now," he said.

Nadda said that J-K doesn't mean only Baramulla and Sopore but it extends from Zanskar to Udhampur. "People from Gujjars and Bakerwal tribal communities staying in border areas of Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur are 'Rashtra-bhakts' they help security forces in protecting the nation," he said.

"But the three families who did politics in Jammu and Kashmir never reserved a seat for the tribal community in the state assembly. Now, people from tribal communities will reach Lok Sabha and Gujjar and Bakerwal will reach the state assembly," the BJP leader added.

BJP is contesting 150 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in 124 constituencies.

The state will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

