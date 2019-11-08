Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar [Photo/ANI]
Congress not afraid of BJP's tactics: Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar on Maharashtra power tussle

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly on Friday said the Congress does not fear BJP's "poaching" and warned that opposition parties will stitch government together if the BJP tries to influence MLAs across the party lines.
"We are not fearful of BJP's poaching. We have already warned our MLAs that if they support BJP, we will all come together and defeat them. BJP has done this kind of poaching in the past also. Everyone knows what will happen ultimately," Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar told ANI in Mumbai.
"BJP has contacted many of our MLAs too. We are sure still that our MLAs will not go with the BJP. We have instructed our MLAs to be careful and record phones if they (BJP) calls to threaten or offers them anything," he added.
The Congress leader also clarified that his party has not shifted their MLAs to any other place to prevent them from switching sides saying.
"We have not moved any of our MLA anywhere. All the MLAs are at their respective locations. If some of our MLAs have gone to any place, it might be for their tourism purpose as they had hectic two months due to campaigning. We have not financed that tour, they might have gone on their own expense."
Wadettiwar also spoke about President Rule in Maharashtra and said, "If President rule is imposed in Maharashtra, you should know who is responsible as they have got the mandate. BJP will be responsible for that. Tomorrow, Maharashtra will also question the BJP that why they left the state in midway."
As the deadline -- November 9 -- for government formation in Maharashtra ends today, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the chief minister's post for 2.5 years.
The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

