Congress not to announce CM face for Punjab, to contest assembly polls under collective leadership

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Amid tussle over the Congress party's chief ministerial face in Punjab, state Congress in-charge Harish Choudhary on Wednesday said the Congress will contest the upcoming assembly elections under the collective leadership.



Speaking to ANI, Choudhary claimed that Congress will win more seats than it had secured in the 2017 Assembly elections.



"The party takes every issue raised by Sidhu seriously. The party has decided for the time being that Congress will contest the elections in Punjab under the collective leadership. At present, Charanjit Singh Channi is the Chief Minister of the Congress Party and as the Chief Minister, he will participate in the election campaign across Punjab."

"Congress has three prominent faces in Punjab such as Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar. In 111 days, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has taken historic decisions focused on public welfare. So Congress is going to win more seats in 2022 than in 2017," added Choudhary.

Refuting any difference of opinion between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Chaudhary said "all is well" inside the party.

Asked about the announcement of Bhagwant Mann as the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate, he said, "Aam Aadmi Party has already accepted that they have no support base in Punjab. Their call response itself is under question. Congress demands that all those call responses and call data be kept in the public domain."

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

