Congress not to contest Mainpuri bypolls in UP

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress will not contest the upcoming Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (SP), fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Notably, SP candidate Dimple Yadav has filed the nomination for Mainpuri bypolls.

Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in the constituency.

According to sources, Congress has taken the decision in honour of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party is also believed to be looking forward to have a good rapport with SP in the future.



Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi took the decision after discussions with the high command and state unit leaders, sources said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would give the ticket to one of its prominent leaders for the upcoming Mainpuri bypolls.

While reacting to the Samajwadi Party's decision to put Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav as a candidate in the upcoming Mainpuri's bypolls, Deputy CM said that BJP will achieve victory in Mainpuri with a thumping majority.

The polling for Mainpuri bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. (ANI)

