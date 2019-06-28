Congress opposes extension of President's rule in J and K

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The Congress on Friday opposed the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir and blamed the "incompatible" alliance of BJP and PDP for the current security situation in the state.

"Today the situation is such that we have to extend the President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for every six months. Its roots are in the incompatible alliance of PDP and BJP in 2015," Congress leader Manish Tewari said in the Lok Sabha while initiating the discussion on the Statutory Resolution for extension of the central rule in the state moved by Home Minister Amit Shah.

He claimed that the Congress handed Jammu and Kashmir to succeeding governments when the state was progressing and the situation worsened between 2015 and 2018.

"If you have a tough policy against terrorism, we do not oppose it. But there is a need to keep in mind that the fight against terrorism can only be won if people are with you," Tewari said.

Slamming the Centre for not holding Assembly elections on time, the Congress leader said, "It is not in our country's interests to not have an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. If Lok Sabha elections were held and went off peacefully, then why Assembly polls cannot be held there?"

Earlier while moving the resolution, Shah promised that Assembly elections will be held in by this year end.

"This House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 19th December 2018 in respect of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019," the resolution said.

The present term of President's Rule in the state is expiring on July 2.

The President's Rule was implemented in the state in June last year following the collapse of the PDP-BJP alliance. The State Assembly, initially kept in suspended animation was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Malik in November.

Shah also moved a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, for consideration and passage in the House.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to bring persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation, at par with residents near the Line of Control. (ANI)

