Congress, opposition parties protest in LS, seek presence of PM on Kashmir decisions

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Congress and some other opposition parties on Monday protested in the Lok Sabha over the government's decisions concerning Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest began soon after the House assembled for the day and Congress members raised slogans demanding a response from the Prime Minister. The members later came near the Speaker's podium and a few of them squatted in the well of the House.

When the proceedings began, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said it is the aspiration of members that Parliament House of the largest democracy of the world should become the most magnificent and attractive.

He urged Modi to include the expansion and modernisation of Parliament House in his resolution for 'Nava Bharat' on the completion of the 75 years of India's freedom in 2022.

After the Speaker's remarks, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the Speaker to allow him to speak. However, he continued with the proceedings of the House amid protests.

Two bills - Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2019 and Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 - were introduced in the House amid the din.

The amendments approved by Rajya Sabha to the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 and the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were also approved among noisy scenes.

Members of opposition parties including, Congress, DMK, TMC, National Conference, RSP, AIMIM and Samajwadi Party stood on their seats and raised slogans against the government, accusing it of dictatorship. "Prime Minister jawab do" and "we want justice" were among the slogans raised.

The members continued raising slogans as the House took up discussion on The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.

Some Congress members later squatted near the Speaker's podium. The opposition continued their protest till the House was adjourned for lunch. TDP, BJD, BSP and YSRCP members were not part of the opposition protest.

The government's decisions relating to Kashmir over the past few days had led to anticipation of a surprise decision.

On Monday, it moved a bill in the Rajya Sabha for making Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories and a resolution scrapping Article 370, which provides special provisions to the state. (ANI)