Congress, Opposition parties stage walkout in Lok Sabha over Karnataka

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Congress, Trinamool Congress and several other Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha alleging that the central government was destabilising the ruling Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka.

The members staged a walkout as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi began replying to allegations levelled by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury about BJP indulging in horsetrading.

DMK, NCP, National Conference and AIUDF were among other parties that joined Congress in the walkout. (ANI)

