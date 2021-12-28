Congress organized Dharma Sansad, then why question BJP? asks Raman Singh on Kalicharan's remarks

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Monday said that the Dharam Sansad (religious council), wherein religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj allegedly used derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, was organized by Congress so it is not right to question Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Dharam Sansad program was organized by Congress. It is not right to question BJP. This subject is the result of internal politics of Congress. No one should pass remarks on Bapu," Singh told reporters here on Monday.

Notably, a case has been registered against Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held on December 26 in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

FIR has been filed at the Tikrapara Police Station under Section 294 and Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Kalicharan Maharaj who had come from Akola Maharashtra to participate in the Dharam Sansad used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi in his speech. His speech also included statements to create hatred among different communities in society," reads the FIR.



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed Kalicharan Maharaj for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. Baghel had said that if a "hypocrite" thinks he can succeed in his intention by abusing the Father of the Nation and spreading venom in society, then it is his illusion.

The Chief Minister had also said that strict action will be taken under the law if anyone tries to instigate people by making such remarks.

"By abusing Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and spreading venom in society, if a hypocrite thinks that he will be successful in his intention, then it is his illusion. Their bosses should also listen...whoever tries to hurt the soul of both India and Sanatan culture...neither the Constitution will spare them, nor the people will accept them," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, targeting Baghel, Singh said that he does not understand anything other than politics.

"The government has failed in the matter of development in the whole of Chhattisgarh. In three years only big posters of Congress are being printed. There are no roads, schools and hospitals here," Singh remarked. (ANI)

