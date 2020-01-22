Congress, other opposition parties abusing Hindus in the name of protest against CAA: Sambit Patra

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday said the opposition parties and Congress, in particular, have made it a practice to abuse Hindus in the name of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"We are observing how the environment is being vitiated by the opposition parties in the name of protests against CAA and NPR. To protest is a democratic right but taking the cover of protests, Congress and other opposition parties are abusing Hindus," Patra told reporters here at a press conference in the BJP office.

The BJP leader cited some statements made by various opposition leaders to back his claim.

"Two days back former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that a coalition government was formed in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena as Muslims had said that BJP is their biggest enemy. This means that Congress party forms the government only by asking Muslims but not consulting Hindus," he said.

"NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said a few days back in a public meeting that Muslims can say where their ancestors' graves are but Hindus cannot say where their ancestors' last rites took place. AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said a few days back that Muslims have ruled the country for 800 years and constructed many monuments and questioned what is it that the Hindus have done," he added.

Patra further said: "I will say what the Hindus have done. The Hindus have made this country tolerant and a great civilisation."

He took a jibe at Congress and said that Congress is not Indian National Congress but MLC which is Muslim League Congress because of their long history of appeasement politics from independence till today. (ANI)