Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A Congress Parliamentary Party meeting is scheduled to be held in Parliament on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi presided over a meeting of party's Lok Sabha MPs to discuss Parliament strategy.

The strategy has been made to counter the central government during the Winter Session of the Parliament over the economic slowdown, inflation, agrarian distress, Kashmir issue, detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and unemployment among others.

The party has also decided to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 30 on the issue of the economic slowdown.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. (ANI)

