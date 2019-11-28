Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 : A meeting of Parliamentary Party">Congress Parliamentary Party meeting is scheduled to be held in Parliament on Thursday.



Earlier on Tuesday, Opposition parties staged a protest outside the Parliament on the occasion of Constitution Day while a joint sitting of both the houses was underway in the Central Hall.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony among others boycotted the joint-session and protested outside the Parliament premises in front of the Ambedkar Statue opposing government formation in Maharashtra by BJP.

