Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet on Sunday, discuss citizenship amendment bill

New Delhi (India), Dec 7 (ANI): Congress parliamentary strategy group will hold a meeting at the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday to deliberate the party's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Bill which is listed to come up in Lok Saha on Monday.

Sources said the meeting will decide the party line during the debate in parliament.

A meeting of senior Congress leaders was held today which was attended among others by party leaders Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had earlier sent a delegation of senior leaders to northeastern states which submitted a report to her.

After that another committee was set up to take the final call on the party's stand as there were are some voices in the party who felt that the bill must be analysed closely.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier expressed her strong opposition to the bill.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Personal Data Protection Bill are among the nine bills, which are expected to be taken up for passage in the Lok Sabha in the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament.



The Winter Session will conclude on December 13. (ANI)

