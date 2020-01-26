Congress' parliamentary strategy group to meet tomorrow ahead of Union budget session

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Congress' parliamentary strategy group chaired by party interim president Sonia Gandhi will meet on Monday evening in New Delhi, ahead of Union budget session of Parliament.

The meeting will take place at Gandhi's residence to chalk out strategies to take on the government during the session on issues like unrest in the country after amended citizenship law, students' agitation in different universities, rising unemployment, and inflation, top sources of the party told ANI.

Congress' top leaders like Dr. Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, and Manickam Tagore will attend the crucial meeting.

As per the sources, the party will try to take bring Opposition parties together to corner the Narendra Modi government.

A meeting of like-minded parties has been called on January 30. The party will also pass a resolution on the burning issues of the country.

The Union budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)