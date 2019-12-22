Congress party wants citizenship for terrorists: BJP's Ravinder Raina

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Sunday slammed the Congress for opposing the newly-enacted citizenship law and said that the party wants citizenship for terrorists trying to create bloodshed in the country.

"Congress and communist parties are conspiring to divide the country. Congress party wants terrorists from terror organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mohammed, Al-Qaeda and Taliban to enter the country and get citizenship," Raina told ANI here.

The BJP leader said that the Congress has nothing to do with the betterment of India.

"They want citizenship for terrorists, those trying to create bloodshed in India. This is why Congress is supporting the Jihadi protests in the country. Be it Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra or Rahul Gandhi, they want terrorists and separatists to get citizenship and ruin the country," Raina said.

"The Congress and left parties are trying to patronise the anti-national forces. We will not let this happen. Those who conspire to divide the country will not be spared," he added.

Raina said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to give citizenship and respect to the persecuted religious minorities like Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christians in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The comment comes at a time when the new act is facing large-scale opposition and protests are being held against it across the country.

In fact, several parties which supported the Bill in the Parliament have also openly opposed the act after protests.

On the other hand, the governments of West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh have said that they will not let the Citizenship (Amendment) Act be implemented in their states. (ANI)

